Why is Karen leaving EastEnders? And will she take Sharon's son Kayden with her? Find out everything...

EastEnders fans will know that Karen Taylor has been considering leaving the Square to raise baby Kayden somewhere new.

She has been looking after the tot ever since Sharon (Letitia Dean) gave him away following Denny's (Bleu Landau) death.

But will Karen leave EastEnders for good? Here's what we know...

Is Karen Taylor leaving EastEnders?

While it is currently unknown whether Karen is leaving EastEnders, there has been no announcement that the actress who plays her - Lorraine Stanley plans - is planning to quit the soap.

Sharon gave baby Kayden to Karen. Picture: BBC

Currently, Karen is planning on getting out of Walford with her grandson Kayden.

His mother Sharon Watts gave the tot after struggling to cope with the death of her teenage son Dennis.

Ian Beale paid Karen to look after Kayden, but told her she needed to leave Albert Square for good for the sake of Sharon.

Realising this could be her chance for a fresh start, Karen began preparations to leave.

Actress Lorraine explained why her character is open to leaving her life in Walford behind, as she said: “Obviously as a mother she doesn’t want to leave her children but she feels that she’s doing the right thing for Kayden, she couldn’t bare him to go into care so it’s her only option.

“I think she’s really bonded with him, being that age as well, she has really strong feelings for her little grandson.”

But it looks like her plans to leave could be put on hold when Sharon returns and starts to bond with her baby.

When Sharon is left in charge of her son, she ends up falling asleep with Kayden, and Karen reminds her that it’s never too late to change her mind about raising her son.

Keegan is also planning to leave EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Meanwhile, Karen isn’t the only person who is tempted by the prospect of leaving Walford, as her son Keegan (Zack Morris) is also desperate to get away.

After the teen was wrongly arrested for a crime he didn’t commit, he managed to prove his innocence with video footage.

But this caused friction with wife Tiffany Butcher and after he is attacked by a group of men who vandalise his food van, Keegan is at breaking point.

Keegan surprises his mum by asking her if he can move away with her.

Will the two of them say goodbye to EastEnders for good?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8pm, and Tuesdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.

