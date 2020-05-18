EastEnders’ Melissa Suffield furiously defends stretch marks photos after cruel trolls tell her to ‘put them away’

Melissa Suffield has revealed her stretch marks on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Former EastEnders actress Melissa Suffield has revealed her stretch marks in a powerful new post.

Melissa Suffield has been keeping her followers up to date with her journey into motherhood over the past few weeks.

But after sharing a candid photo of her post-pregnancy stretch marks, now the former EastEnders star has been forced to defend herself.

Melissa, who played the role of Lucy Beale for six years, gave birth to son River with fiancé Robert Brendan in March.

And she took to Instagram over the weekend to proudly show off her ‘stretch marks and battle scars’.

But after some cruel trolls criticised the photo, she has since furiously defended herself, saying: “If you don’t like them, don’t look at them.”

She fumed on her Instagram Stories: “No I won’t put them away, if you don’t like them, don’t look at them.

“I love 99% of my followers but there seems to be a small amount of you who are only here to troll.

Explaining why she posts such honest photos, the star continued: “This is purely why I post the way I do.

Melissa Suffield has furiously hit back on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

“Nobody has the right to tell another human being what they can and can’t do with their body, or what is acceptable or how they should present themselves.”

Thanking her fans for their support, she said: “The amount of messages I’ve had from people who loved it, outweighs the morons who had a problem with it.”

Before furiously adding: “I couldn’t care less what people have to say about it, what p***** me off is the fact people feel like they have the right to say it in the first place.”

Meanwhile, Melissa has been blogging her experience being a first-time mum to help other parents, and she recently opened up about struggling with breastfeeding River.

In her blog post titled “Breastfeeding is Hard”, she said: “Breastfeeding is hard. But feeling like a f*** up is harder. So I want you to remember that, fourth trimester mama, the next time you reach for the bottle, or you cry over a bleeding nipple. If your kid is fed, you’re doing really well.“ .

Melissa and fiancé Robert have been together since 2017 when they met while both performing in a production of Beauty and the Beast.

After getting engaged in July last year, they announced they were expecting in September.

