Sean Slater to make dramatic return to EastEnders

Sean Slater is returning to EastEnders after a decade away. Picture: BBC

Actor Rob Kazinsky left the soap ten years ago, but will soon be back as the moody and mysterious Sean.

Sean Slater is to make a dramatic return to EastEnders - ten years after he was last seen on screen.

Actor Rob Kazinsky will be reprising his much-loved role for a short stint this spring, revisiting Albert Square where his mum Jean and sister Stacey are currently living with the rest of the Slater clan.

While little is known about the reasons for his return, a statement teasing his big comeback hinted that it wasn't for a cuppa and a chinwag.

Rob said: “Throughout my career I have always felt that my best work was on EastEnders as Sean Slater, that there was something there in him that I understood completely, something traumatic, something that we never really got to show the viewers.

"I have unfinished business in Albert Square and am thrilled to be returning to what I still consider to be my home, however briefly.

"EastEnders is still the most important serial on British Television, never afraid to combat hard storylines and tell hard truths, I have always been proud of what EastEnders has done for social awareness throughout my lifetime and that is why I’m back.

"To tell a story that means something to me with the family that I know can tell it right.

"I can’t wait to see my Slaters again and see what’s in store for Sean as he brings an evolved animal to Albert Square.”

Fans will remember that Sean was involved in a number of explosive storylines, that involved some of the current characters.

These included dating Ruby Allen purely for her dad’s money, and conspiring with Tanya Branning to kill her husband Max.

He also wed Roxy Mitchell, however it was short lived when Sean discovered he was not the biological father of his daughter, Amy, and it was in fact Jack.

The realisation marked his exit from the Square - but not before trying to kill himself and Roxy by driving them both in to a freezing lake in a fit of rage.