Eastenders spoilers: Max Branning set for shock affair with Ruby Allen

Max has got his eye on Ruby. Picture: BBC

By Naomi Bartram

EastEnders lothario Max Branning is set to have a steamy affair with Ruby Allen this summer.

EastEnders’ notorious ladies man Max Branning (Jake Wood) is set to get himself into even more trouble in the coming weeks.

After previously embarking on affairs with the likes of Stacey Fowler, Roxy Mitchell and Lucy Beale - now Max has got his sights on another Walford lady.

This time, Albert Square’s bad boy will seduce Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton), despite her being best friends with his former flame, Stacey.

In the upcoming storyline, Max will offer Ruby (Louisa Lytton) some help with her business proposal, before things heat up between them.

A TV insider told Metro.co.uk: "Ruby and Max are an electric match and the chemistry between them is undeniable, but it’s safe to say they'll have some obstacles coming their way.

Max is embarking on a new relationship. Picture: BBC

"Ruby is completely oblivious about Max’s history with her best mate Stacey, and it’s only a matter of time before she finds out but just what will Stacey make of the pairing?"

This comes after Ruby broke up with Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) when meddling Ben convinced both of them they weren’t right for each other.

The former pair later agreed that they split up and remain friends.

Max’s dating history is slightly more colourful after his affair with daughter-in-law Stacey Fowler was exposed for the first time back in 2008 on Christmas Day.

He then went on to have a secret affair with his daughter’s best friend, Lucy Beale before she was murdered in 2017.

Not to mention his secret wife Kirsty who he hid from wife Tanya for years.

It turns out Max thought they were divorced but when she rocked up on the Square he decided to have a bit of fun anyway.

Tanya then went on to kick him out, after Kirsty faked a pregnancy and then became homeless.

In another shock twist, Max rocked up last year having married his ex Tanya’s sister Rainie, but the pair soon split after a very rocky few months.

So, as the next chapter of Max’s dating life steps up a notch, will he finally have found his soul mate? Well, we have a feeling Stacey will have something to say about his latest romance.