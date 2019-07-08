EastEnders spoilers: Adam finally forced to choose between Honey and Habida?

Adam has been forced to choose between Habida and Honey. Picture: BBC

By Naomi Bartram

Adam has been keeping a secret from his girlfriend Honey.

Things are set to hot up on tonight’s episode of EastEnders as Adam Bateman (Stephen Rahman-Hughes) finally has to face up to his affair.

The ladies man is currently enjoying a fling with newcomer Habiba Ahmed (Rukku Nahar), behind Honey Mitchell’s (Emma Barton) back.

While the dentist has previously admitted he has no intention of breaking up with Honey, in tonight’s episode his jealousy gets the better of him when Habida meets a potential new boyfriend.

Having agreed to let Mariam find her a husband, Habiba is set up on a date - although it doesn’t exactly go to plan.

Will Adam and Habida's affair be exposed? Picture: BBC

Adam then gets wind that Habiba could be moving on and panics that he’s about to lose her for good, so confesses that he’s finally going to end things with Honey.

This comes after Honey’s ex Billy Mitchell warned her about his suspicions over Adam’s fidelity several weeks back, but she refused to believe him.

Honey could be faced with the truth when she’s forced to check the CCTV at the shop after misplacing the keys.

Unbeknownst to her, when she tries to find Adam to help her he’s actually in bed with Habida. But will Honey find out the truth before Adam gets a chance to tell her?

Meanwhile, Stephen Rahman-Hughes - who plays Adam - recently opened up about joining the show last August.

The star previously played DCI Vikesh Dasari in Emmerdale and has also had roles in Bad Girls, Doctors and Sky One's Dream Team.

On his role in EastEnders, Stephen admitted: "It's an iconic show with such a talented cast. So, it's a no-brainer that you'd want to stay to make some time and make the most of it.

"I'd like to really get into my character and get some really good storylines over the years.

"Since I arrived, everyone has accepted me with such open arms and it's such a great team. I'm thrilled to be there."

EastEnders continues tonight at 8pm on BBC One.