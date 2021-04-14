Who played Tamwar Masood in EastEnders and where is he now?

14 April 2021, 08:56

Tamwar Masood was played by Himesh Patel
Tamwar Masood was played by Himesh Patel. Picture: BBC/PA Images

Where is Tamwar actor Himesh Patel now? And is he returning to EastEnders? Here's what we know...

Nancy Carter has made a shock return to EastEnders after five years away from the soap.

She left Walford back in 2016 with boyfriend Tamwar Masood and the pair travelled around the world together before getting married in New Zealand.

But with Nancy back on the scene and Tamwar not by her side, it seems the pair are facing some difficulties.

So, who played Tamwar Masood in EastEnders and what is actor Himesh Patel doing now?

Tamwar Masood left EastEnders with Nancy Carter in 2016
Tamwar Masood left EastEnders with Nancy Carter in 2016. Picture: BBC

Who played Tamwar Masood in EastEnders?

Himesh Patel played Tamwar Masood from 2007 to 2016.

Tamwar is the son of Masood Ahmed (Nitin Ganatra) and Zainab (Nina Wadia) and was part of some huge storylines.

He suffered serious burns after getting caught in a house fire back in 2011 which led his first wife Afia to leave him.

Why did Tamwar leave Walford?

Tamwar left EastEnders with Nancy Carter so the pair could go travelling together, before they settled in New Zealand and got married.

It’s unclear what happened between Nancy and Tamwar, but it seems as though they are no longer together.

While Nancy is back for good, Tamwar will not be returning and it's thought he is still in New Zealand.

Newbie James Farrar has even hinted at a romance with his character Zack Hudson and Nancy.

The actor recently told Metro.co.uk: “There’s a certain blonde that is returning that I have a feeling there might be some friction with.

“Considering a lot of my scenes are with the Carters I’m sure you’ll be able to guess who that is…”

Where is Himesh Patel now?

After leaving EastEnders, Himesh has gone on to have a very successful film and TV career.

Himesh Patel played Emery Staines in The Luminaries
Himesh Patel played Emery Staines in The Luminaries. Picture: BBC

He played Nitin in Channel 4 sitcom Damned and Emery Staines in BBC's The Luminaries.

In 2019, he made his film debut playing Jack Malik in Yesterday where he actually sings various songs by The Beatles.

The actor also appeared in 2019 film The Aeronauts alongside Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne.

Other credits include science fiction action film Tenet, as well as Don Juan in Soho, BBC comedy Climaxed and comedy Motherland.

