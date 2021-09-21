Who is Freya, the Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant? Meet this year’s youngest hopeful

21 September 2021, 18:53

GBBO contestant Freya will be impressing with her vegan and plant-based bakes in this year’s tent - Channel 4
GBBO contestant Freya will be impressing with her vegan and plant-based bakes in this year's tent - Channel 4

By Zoe Adams

Freya from GBBO 2021 is breaking all the boundaries in the Channel 4 tent - here’s what you need to know about the vegan baker including her age, job and Instagram.

The Great British Bake Off 2021’s youngest contestant is 19-year-old Freya who is hoping to win over judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with only vegan bakes this year.

Braving the tent along with 11 other contestants, Freya has admitted being on the Channel 4 show has been her dream for over ten years after her grandmother helped inspire her.

Freya is this year’s youngest Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant
Freya is this year's youngest Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant

So who is Freya from the Great British Bake Off 2021? Does she have a job? And can we find her vegan and plant-based recipes on her Instagram? Here’s what you need to know:

Who is Great British Bake Off contestant Freya?
This year’s youngest baking hopeful is Freya at just 19 years old.

Freya plans to stand out from the crowd on this year’s show as she attempts to complete all of her bakes using only vegan friendly or plant-based ingredients.

Away from baking, you’ll find Freya enjoying horses in her home town in North Yorkshire.

What does GBBO contestant Freya do for a job?
At just 19, Freya is still a student. However, the teenager has a busy career as a model on the side.

Is Great British Bake Off contestant Freya on Instagram?
You can follow Freya on Instagram at freyacox_ where she happily shares all her life passions. This includes her vegan bakes, her modelling career and of course, her love for horses.

