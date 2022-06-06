Is Love Island on every night 2022?

6 June 2022, 15:30

What nights in Love Island and how can I watch it? Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 series...

Love Island 2022 is back and we are so excited to get to know the new contestants.

As ever, the lucky couple named the favourite by the public in the final episode will win £50,000 between them.

But as we look forward to two months of couplings, recouplings and brutal dumpings, fans of the show have been wondering what days the series is on. Here’s everything you need to know…

Love Island is on every night apart from Saturdays
Love Island is on every night apart from Saturdays. Picture: ITV

Is Love Island on every night 2022?

The famous Love Island villa has once again opened its doors to a selection of new contestants.

And viewers will be able to tune into the drama every single evening, apart from Saturdays.

Each episode will air at 9.00pm on ITV2 and will be available to watch on catch up shortly afterwards on ITVHub.

If the 2022 season follows the same schedule as previous series, each Saturday evening edition will be a roundup of exclusive unaired content from earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, the couples will be staying in a brand new villa which is worth a whopping £2.5million.

You can watch Love Island on ITV2
You can watch Love Island on ITV2. Picture: ITV

In the six-bed rustic house, you can expect to see a huge bedroom packed with five double beds, as well as a large make up room for the contestants.

It also has a 20m swimming pool and plenty of break out seating areas for the Islanders to gossip.

Obviously, the iconic firepit is back and bigger than ever, while there is also an outdoor kitchen.

There’s also another big change as Love Island announced that this year’s contestants will be wearing second-hand clothes from eBay.

This marks the first time the show has partnered up with pre-loved fashion brand, which usually partners up with the likes of I Saw It First and Missguided.

