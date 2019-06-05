How to download and listen to the Love Island: The Morning After podcast

5 June 2019, 06:15 | Updated: 5 June 2019, 06:56

The Love Island: The Morning After podcast is back

Love Island is BACK... and so is The Morning After podcast, the ultimate daily debrief of everything that has gone on in the Villa.

Fronted by 2017 champion Kem Cetinay, the Love Island: The Morning After podcast is your daily dose of analysis and gossip from the sun-soaked Villa. 

It's back for the fifth outing of the sexy ITV2 reality show, and promises more guests, insider info and intel about your favourite show and singletons than ever before.

How do I download the Love Island: The Morning After podcast?

The Love Island: The Morning After podcast is available to download from Global Player, the iTunes Store, and Google Play Store

Click here to download for iOs

Click here to download for Android 

Listen to the Love Island podcast now 

Want more Love Island news? Click here for the latest videos and pictures from the Villa

