Strictly Come Dancing 2019: James Cracknell is bookies' favourites to leave in first elimination

James was at the bottom of the leaderboard with only 11 points. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

The rower didn't impress the judges with his Tango last week.

Strictly is well underway and we've witnessed all of the celebrities getting to grips with their dancing shoes.

From Kelvin Fletcher's incredible Samba that left women everywhere feeling hot under the collar to Michelle Visage's sassy Cha Cha Cha, week one was a seriously entertaining episode.

As we come up to the second live show and the first elimination, people have been speculating who is the most likely to leave.

Anneka Rice, James Cracknell and Chris Ramsay were in the bottom three in week one, and this has understandably affected the odds.

Unless they all improve significantly, they're all at risk of being dumped from the competition.

According to Bookmakers.tv, the odds aren't stacked in James Cracknell's favour, as he's the most likely to leave this weekend.

On the other end of the scale, Karim Zeroual impressed as he's one of the most unlikely to leave, along with Kelvin Fletcher and Saffron Barker.

Most likely to be eliminated in Strictly Come Dancing week 2

James Cracknell - 8/11 (most likely)

David James - 3/1

Anneka Rice - 6/1

Chris Ramsey - 10/1

Mike Bushell - 12/1

Emma Weymouth - 20/1

Will Bayley - 25/1

Michelle Visage - 25/1

Dev Griffin - 40/1

Alex Scott - 100/1

Emma Barton - 100/1

Catherine Tyldesley - 100/1

Saffron Barker - 100/1

Karim Zeroual - 150/1

Kelvin Fletcher - 150/1 (least likely)

A spokesman for Bookmakers.tv said: "Cracknell may have been a champion in his rowing career - but the betting firmly suggests he will will be the first man overboard on this series of Strictly as his Glitterball trophy dream capsizes."