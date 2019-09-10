Strictly Come Dancing couples 2019: The professionals this year's celebrity contestants are partnered up with
10 September 2019, 15:57
Strictly 2019 is here and so are all of the pairings, so here they all are in one easy place for you.
The newest season of Strictly Come Dancing has arrived and all of the celebrities have been paired with their professional partners.
Everyone seems over the moon with their other halves, and Craig Revel Horwood has called one unlikely couple "the ones to watch".
Here are all of the pairings for Strictly 2019:
Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke
Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice
Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec
James Cracknell and Luba Mushtuk
Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer
David James and Nadia Bychkova
Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton
Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell
Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden
Will Bayley and Janette Manrara
Mike Bushell and Katya Jones
Catherine Tydesley and Johannes Radebe
Alex Scott and Neil Jones
Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard
Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse