Strictly Come Dancing couples 2019: The professionals this year's celebrity contestants are partnered up with

10 September 2019, 15:57

All of the couples are over the moon with their pairings
All of the couples are over the moon with their pairings. Picture: BBC
By Mared Parry

Strictly 2019 is here and so are all of the pairings, so here they all are in one easy place for you.

The newest season of Strictly Come Dancing has arrived and all of the celebrities have been paired with their professional partners.

Everyone seems over the moon with their other halves, and Craig Revel Horwood has called one unlikely couple "the ones to watch".

Here are all of the pairings for Strictly 2019:

Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke

Emma and Anton
Emma and Anton. Picture: BBC

Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice

Michelle and Giovanni
Michelle and Giovanni. Picture: BBC

Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec

Emma and Aljaz
Emma and Aljaz. Picture: BBC

James Cracknell and Luba Mushtuk

James and Luba
James and Luba. Picture: BBC

Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer

Chris and Karen
Chris and Karen. Picture: BBC

David James and Nadia Bychkova

David and Nadiya
David and Nadiya. Picture: BBC

Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton

Anneka and Kevin
Anneka and Kevin. Picture: BBC

Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell

Dev and Dianne
Dev and Dianne. Picture: BBC

Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden

Karim and Amy (the ones to watch, apparently)
Karim and Amy (the ones to watch, apparently). Picture: BBC

Will Bayley and Janette Manrara

Will and Janette
Will and Janette. Picture: BBC

Mike Bushell and Katya Jones

Mike and Katya
Mike and Katya. Picture: BBC

Catherine Tydesley and Johannes Radebe

Catherine and Johannes
Catherine and Johannes. Picture: BBC

Alex Scott and Neil Jones

Alex and Neil
Alex and Neil. Picture: BBC

Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard

Saffron and AJ
Saffron and AJ. Picture: BBC

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse

Kelvin (stepped in for Jamie Laing so no couple pictures yet)
Kelvin (stepped in for Jamie Laing so no couple pictures yet). Picture: BBC

