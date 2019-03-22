£10,000 Appeal Over Baby's Murder In Hampshire

A £10,000 reward's been put up by Crimestoppers to try and find who killed a newborn baby in north Hampshire.

The body of the baby girl was found by a ground maintenance worker in Manor Park, Aldershot, on Friday, May 19, 2017.

The worker made the discovery while clearing shrubbery beds in the park, a short distance from the footpath that runs alongside the main A323 Ash Road in Aldershot (almost opposite Kwik Fit).

Hampshire detectives believe the little girl was born near the park and then died as a result of deliberate head injuries. They think she was left in the park sometime between 6pm on Monday, May 15 and 8am on Tuesday, May 16.

Crimestoppers is now offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information the charity receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder.

Emily van der Lely, Regional Manager for Hampshire at the charity Crimestoppers, said:

"This is a particularly distressing case and one of the worst I've ever been involved with. To think that a new born baby is murdered shortly after birth in a park is shocking for the community and we are keen to have answers as to what happened and who was involved.

"DNA from the mother (which was taken from blood at the scene) and from the baby suggests the victim was born to parents who are of East Asian origin.

"Witnesses have come forward and spoken of seeing a woman of Asian origin acting furtively in the area where the body was found and also three men of Asian origin seen on the morning of the 16 May.

"Investigators who have asked our charity to put up this reward believe that someone in the community either knows or has strong reasons to suspect who the mother is. We hope that our reward for information given anonymously will help prompt someone's conscience to speak up and tell us what they know.

"Everyone who contacts us stays 100% anonymous. Always. We've kept this promise for over 30 years. When you call our UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111 or use our anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org, your information could help keep someone safe from harm."