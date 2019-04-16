211 Sheep Worth £20,000 Stolen In Dorset

16 April 2019, 16:15 | Updated: 16 April 2019, 16:18

Sheep

A flock of sheep worth 20-thousand pounds has been stolen near Dorchester - the latest in a string of sheep thefts in Dorset.

They were taken between Friday 22 March 2019 and Monday 8 April 2019 on fields along the A37 near Dorchester.

211 sheep were stolen, mainly Suffolk, Texan and cross breeds.

Each sheep is valued at £95, bringing the total loss to more than £20,000. The sheep tag numbers involved are 230336 and 341825.

Police Constable Matthew Brennan, of Dorchester police, said: 

"This theft, as with many crimes in our rural community, has had a big impact on the victim.

"We are carrying out a number of enquiries to find those responsible.

"I am appealing to anyone who has any information about the theft to please contact us.

"We would also urge farmers and members of the rural community to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity they encounter.

"For more information on how to protect your livestock visit www.dorset.police.uk/help-advice-crime-prevention/rural-crime/."

