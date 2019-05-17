Captain Of HMS Queen Elizabeth Dismissed

17 May 2019, 09:37 | Updated: 17 May 2019, 09:39

HMS Queen Elizabeth Portsmouth

It's reported the captain of Portsmouth-based aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth has been sacked for misusing its official car.

Nick Cooke-Priest is no longer in charge of the aircraft carrier because he is believed to have driven its official car on weekends, according to a national newspaper.

A Royal Navy spokesman said: "We can confirm Captain Nick Cooke-Priest has been reassigned to a new role. We can only say that management action is ongoing and it would therefore be inappropriate to comment further."

Commodore Cooke-Priest, who joined the Royal Navy in 1990, had only been in command of the 280-metre, 65,000-tonne vessel, described by the Royal Navy as an "awe-inspiring warship" capable of carrying up to 40 aircraft, since last October.

He was never warned that using the Ford Galaxy for personal journeys was in breach of rules, the paper reports.

A former officer told The Sun: "Nick adores the Navy and has lost his career by doing what captains have done for decades - using the company car to get home. An innocent mistake has cost the Navy one of its best."

It is believed that major Royal Navy warships and their captains are loaned a car for use on official duties. An investigation found he had used the Ford as if it was his own, and found him guilty of an "error of judgment", according to The Sun.

He paid for the petrol and there is no allegation of fraud.

He had specialised as a Lynx helicopter observer after joining the Royal Navy. A decade of flying appointments followed, primarily at sea, and included an instructional tour and as Flight Commander of HMS Exeter.

He was promoted to Commander in 2009 and that year in HMS Kent escorted the Queen during a royal tour.

On HMS Iron Duke, he was deployed to the Arabian Gulf and in 2011 to Libya as part of Operation Ellamy.

Assuming command of HMS Bulwark, the Fleet Flag Ship, in January 2015 and leading the UK's contribution to the Gallipoli centenary commemorations in the same year are other highlights of his successful career.

He is a married father of three sons and was awarded an OBE in 2016.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Baby Archie was born in a private hospital, birth certificate confirms

UK & World

Ocado looks to shed 400 jobs after fire at Andover distribution centre

UK & World

Joseph Bagley: Public warned not to approach convicted killer

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

PrettyLittleThing branded ‘laughable’ after bikini’s dye runs in the pool

PrettyLittleThing branded ‘laughable’ after bikini’s dye runs in water

Fashion

Will Fleabag have another series?

Fleabag season 3: Will there be a third series to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s hit TV show?

TV & Movies

The Eurovision Song Contest odds are in

Who will win Eurovision 2019? Latest odds and favourites for this year

TV & Movies

Billie accidentally posted the edited and non-edited pics before swiftly deleting them

Billie Faiers caught editing her waist in Instagram fail

Showbiz

Courteney Cox gave fans a glimpse of an unseen moment

Courtney Cox shares unseen Friends throwback photo taken before the show aired

TV & Movies

You can now pay extra to ensure you have a little more room

Flyers can now pay to leave the middle seat free for more space

Travel