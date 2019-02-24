Cyclist Hurt In Fire Engine Collision In Bournemouth

A cyclist has been hurt following a collision with a fire engine in Bournemouth.

The incident happened at 12.15pm today, Saturday 23 February 2019 on Wallisdown Road at the junction with Sunnymoor Road.

A collision occurred between a Dorset and Wiltshire Fire & Rescue fire engine and a male cyclist.

The 49-year-old from Bournemouth sustained serious injuries that are not thought to be life threatening or life changing and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The fire engine had been returning to the station following a call out at the time and was not on blue lights.

Police Sergeant Phil Lee, of the traffic unit, said: "I am appealing to anyone who saw what happened or may have relevant dashcam footage to please contact me."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email SCIT@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 23:164. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.