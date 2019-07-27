Family Tribute To Biker Who Died After Bournemouth Crash

27 July 2019, 09:11 | Updated: 27 July 2019, 09:16

Colin Lazenbury

A biker who died after a crash involving two cars in Bournemouth has been described as loving, loyal and kind.

Police were called to a collision in West Cliff Road at 8.36am on Sunday 26 May.

A Volkswagen Sharan collided with a Yamaha motorbike, and the motorcycle then hit a Peugeot 307.

The motorcyclist, 54-year-old Colin Lazenbury from Bournemouth, was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

He passed away on Sunday 14 July.

Ina  tribute, his family said: 

“Colin, an amazing Partner, Son, Brother, Father, Grandfather and Friend.

“Loving, loyal, kind, caring and considerate. He will be remembered for his outgoing personality and his ability to befriend everybody.

“We are heartbroken that he has been taken from us too soon, when he still had so much to give.

“He will be deeply missed.”

A 25-year-old man from Nuneaton in Warwickshire was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and has been released under investigation.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Philippines earthquakes kill at least eight people and injure 60

UK & World

Two dead and athletes among injured after nightclub floor collapses in South Korea

UK & World

Scottish man 'who tried to fake his own death' is arrested in US

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The tax deadline is right around the corner

What's the deadline for renewing tax credits and how do you apply through HMRC?

Lifestyle

Jessie J shut down Ben Shephard live on GMB

Jessie J refuses to answer Channing Tatum questions after being probed by This Morning's Ben Shephard

TV & Movies

Tommy and Molly-Mae make big life plans in tonight's episode

Love Island first look: Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae plan to MOVE IN together during fairytale final date

TV & Movies

Love Island contestants will no longer have to do the lie detector

Love Island lie detector challenge SCRAPPED - and fans are furious

TV & Movies

Hot weather calls for you to ditch the makeup bag

Experts reveal the reason why you shouldn't wear makeup in a heatwave

Lifestyle

Amy Hart doesn't want to promote diet products with her new found fame

Love Island’s Amy Hart says she will ‘NEVER’ promote diet products on social media

TV & Movies