Family Tribute To Biker Who Died After Bournemouth Crash

A biker who died after a crash involving two cars in Bournemouth has been described as loving, loyal and kind.

Police were called to a collision in West Cliff Road at 8.36am on Sunday 26 May.

A Volkswagen Sharan collided with a Yamaha motorbike, and the motorcycle then hit a Peugeot 307.

The motorcyclist, 54-year-old Colin Lazenbury from Bournemouth, was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

He passed away on Sunday 14 July.

Ina tribute, his family said:

“Colin, an amazing Partner, Son, Brother, Father, Grandfather and Friend.

“Loving, loyal, kind, caring and considerate. He will be remembered for his outgoing personality and his ability to befriend everybody.

“We are heartbroken that he has been taken from us too soon, when he still had so much to give.

“He will be deeply missed.”

A 25-year-old man from Nuneaton in Warwickshire was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and has been released under investigation.