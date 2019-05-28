Former Hampshire Charity Head Denies Fraud Charges

The former head of a Hampshire-based charity for the disabled has pleaded not guilty to defrauding the pension scheme of the non-profit he ran.

Patrick McLarry is accused of transferring more than £250,000 from the pension scheme of Yateley Industries for the Disabled.

The 70-year-old from Bere Alston, Devon, appeared at Winchester Crown Court where he entered his not guilty plea in the case brought by The Pensions Regulator (TPR).

He appeared alongside his wife, Sandra McLarry, 59, who also entered not guilty pleas to four charges of money-laundering.

A TPR spokesman said that the offences were alleged to have taken place between April 2011 and September 2013 when McLarry was both the chief executive and chairman of the charity and a director of the corporate trustee of the charity's pension scheme.

His wife was the secretary of the Hampshire-based charity's board.

Judge Richard Parkes QC adjourned the case for a trial to start on November 11 at Salisbury Crown Court and released the two defendants on bail until then.

He told the couple: "I will continue your unconditional bail as before."