Man Charged After Bomb Squad Searches In Wimborne

Police have charged a man with possessing explosives and a regulated substance - after a road in Wimborne had to be cordoned off.

Dorset Police were called at 3.15am on Tuesday 12 February 2019 to reports of a concern for the welfare of a man at an address at Hayes Close.

It was reported the property contained unknown chemical substances and suspicious items.

Officers attended alongside Dorset & Wiltshire firefighters and the Army's bomb disposal team to carry out a search of the property.

As a precaution, a cordon was set up on Hayes Lane at the junction of Wimborne Road. Properties in Hayes Close were also temporarily evacuated.

A 59-year-old man was detained and taken to Poole Hospital to be assessed and was later arrested.

Kevin Yates, from Wimborne, has been charged with possession of an explosive substance for unlawful purpose and importing, acquiring, possessing or using a regulated substance without a licence.

He is due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court today, Friday 15 February.