Man Hurt In NYE Attack Outside Southampton Pub

A man's recovering from a badly broken ankle and cuts after being attacked outside a Southampton pub.

The 48-year-old was beaten up by a man at 11.57pm on December 31 outside the Saints pub in Mansel Road West.

The victim suffered three fractures to his ankle and cuts and bruising to his right eye. He was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as being a white male, no age given, around 5ft 9ins tall, of stocky build and with short dark hair. He had stubble on his face and was wearing a blue t-shirt.