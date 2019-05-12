Motorcyclist Dies After Head-On Crash In Chichester

12 May 2019, 09:17 | Updated: 12 May 2019, 09:26

police accident sign

A biker who was flown to Southampton General after a crash in Chichester has died from his injuries.

Emergency services were called to the A286 Lavant Road, at the junction with Plainwood Close, at 3.34pm. 

A red Honda CBR125 motorcycle, travelling north, collided with a Volkswagen T-Roc going in the opposite direction. 

A 23-year-old man from Chichester who was riding the motorbike suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital where he died on Saturday morning. His family has been told.

A 66-year-old woman from Bognor Regis, who was driving the blue VW T-Roc was uninjured.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage.

