Motorcyclist Dies After Head-On Crash In Chichester
12 May 2019, 09:17 | Updated: 12 May 2019, 09:26
A biker who was flown to Southampton General after a crash in Chichester has died from his injuries.
Emergency services were called to the A286 Lavant Road, at the junction with Plainwood Close, at 3.34pm.
A red Honda CBR125 motorcycle, travelling north, collided with a Volkswagen T-Roc going in the opposite direction.
A 23-year-old man from Chichester who was riding the motorbike suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital where he died on Saturday morning. His family has been told.
A 66-year-old woman from Bognor Regis, who was driving the blue VW T-Roc was uninjured.
Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage.