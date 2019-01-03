Police Search Eastleigh Pond For Attack Weapon

A police marine unit's been searching a pond in Avenue Park in Eastleigh for a weapon used in a serious attack thought to be a samurai sword.

Detectives started an investigation following reports a man had been seriously injured at around 10.15pm on December 21 in Heinz Burt Close.

The injured man, a 23-year-old from Winchester, was taken to Southampton General Hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Officers subsequently arrested three people.

No further action was taken against a 17-year-old girl from Eastleigh who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. She was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released under investigation for this.

A 48-year-old man from Bursledon, arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, has been released with no further action. He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug of Class B and has been released under investigation for this.

A 17-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been bailed until Saturday 19 January 2019.