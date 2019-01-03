Police Search Eastleigh Pond For Attack Weapon

3 January 2019, 15:24 | Updated: 3 January 2019, 16:32

Hants police marine unit

A police marine unit's been searching a pond in Avenue Park in Eastleigh for a weapon used in a serious attack thought to be a samurai sword.

Detectives started an investigation following reports a man had been seriously injured at around 10.15pm on December 21 in Heinz Burt Close.

The injured man, a 23-year-old from Winchester, was taken to Southampton General Hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Officers subsequently arrested three people.

No further action was taken against a 17-year-old girl from Eastleigh who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. She was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released under investigation for this.

A 48-year-old man from Bursledon, arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, has been released with no further action. He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug of Class B and has been released under investigation for this.

A 17-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been bailed until Saturday 19 January 2019.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Revealed: Winners of £115m EuroMillions jackpot are couple from County Armagh

UK & World

Black Mirror actor Will Poulter quits Twitter over response to his role in Bandersnatch

Showbiz

Michael Schumacher's daughter marks F1 legend's 50th birthday with touching post

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News