Portsmouth Bid To Buy St James Hospital site Rejected

Portsmouth City Council will do all it can to protect green space on the St James Hospital site, after its bid to buy the land was rejected.

It's believed it's been sold to a housing developer instead - the council says it'll do its best to protect green space and protected trees there.

That was the message today from Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Leader of the Council.

The council had hoped to buy the site, in Milton, Portsmouth, and work with the community on its future. But it has been told that its bid to buy the site has failed.

Cllr Vernon-Jackson said: "We've tried to buy the site, to prevent over-development and protect the green space.

"We're disappointed that NHS Property Services seem to have decided to sell it to a developer, and we're worried that they seem to have a vision of more development than the council thinks is possible. Our planning team will be working to try and make sure that the developer understands what is, and what is not, possible.

"We will be working to protect as much green space as possible, and in particular we will be seeking assurances that protected trees will not be cut down without permission."