Serious Sex Attack In Eastleigh

Detectives are investigating a serious sex assault on a woman in Eastleigh.

It happened between 11.30pm on Tuesday, January 8 and the early hours of Wednesday, January 9.

A 22-year-old woman was attacked in an alleyway off Whyteways .

The victim had walked down Beaulieu Road before going through an alleyway to Selbourne Avenue. She then went into another alleyway where the offence took place.

A 20 year old man from Eastleigh has been arrested.

Officers are carrying out house to house enquiries in the area and are asking anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them.