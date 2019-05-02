Six Children Arrested Over Gosport Sheep Attacks

Six children have been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after a group of youngsters were seen throwing stones at sheep in Gosport.

Police were called shortly after 3:30pm on Tuesday 30 April about objects being thrown at the animals at around 1pm on the same afternoon.



Three children were seen in the area at the time.



On Wednesday 1 May shortly before 5:45pm a second report was received of objects being thrown at the animals.

Officers attended, and six children were arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and criminal damage.

They were; a 12 year-old boy, three thirteen year-old boys, and a girl and a boy who are both aged 14 years-old.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from members of the public who may have seen what happened.



Sergeant Katie Clift from Gosport's Neighbourhood Policing Team said:



"Alver Valley Nature Reserve attracts many people from across the area, especially when the weather is good. Did you see what happened or anyone acting suspiciously in the area? If so, please call 101 to let us know.



"Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team have regularly been patrolling the area and have been speaking to schools and other education groups to provide reassurance and progress our enquiries".