Six Children Arrested Over Gosport Sheep Attacks

2 May 2019, 18:19 | Updated: 2 May 2019, 18:24

sheep

Six children have been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after a group of youngsters were seen throwing stones at sheep in Gosport.

Police were called shortly after 3:30pm on Tuesday 30 April about objects being thrown at the animals at around 1pm on the same afternoon.

Three children were seen in the area at the time.

On Wednesday 1 May shortly before 5:45pm a second report was received of objects being thrown at the animals. 

Officers attended, and six children were arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and criminal damage.

They were; a 12 year-old boy, three thirteen year-old boys, and a girl and a boy who are both aged 14 years-old. 

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from members of the public who may have seen what happened.

Sergeant Katie Clift from Gosport's Neighbourhood Policing Team said:

"Alver Valley Nature Reserve attracts many people from across the area, especially when the weather is good. Did you see what happened or anyone acting suspiciously in the area? If so, please call 101 to let us know.

"Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team have regularly been patrolling the area and have been speaking to schools and other education groups to provide reassurance and progress our enquiries".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Andy Ruiz Jr warns Anthony Joshua that muscles count for nothing in world title bout

Sport

Alex Hales: Ashley Giles denies ECB cover-up after World Cup axing

Sport

Spanish cheese could have to stop using Don Quixote image after EU ruling

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The brand new range launches in stores tomorrow

Urban Outfitters collaborate with Laura Ashley for new floral clothing range

Lifestyle

Bethany Platt

Coronation Street’s Lucy Fallon QUITS role as Bethany Platt on soap

TV & Movies

Nadia and the royals

Nadia Sawalha furiously rants over Meghan and Harry’s lack of royal baby updates

TV & Movies

Could you land the dream job?

This dream job will pay you £500 to be pampered in a spa and test infinity pools

Lifestyle

The lady posted on MumsNet to check if she was out of line

Woman on MumsNet slammed for getting Hollywood wax before giving birth

Lifestyle

4000 people criticised the man's argument

Man sparks fury by asking Reddit if he can kick his pregnant wife out of their home

Lifestyle