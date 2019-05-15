Toddler Attacked By Dog In Waterlooville

15 May 2019, 15:25 | Updated: 15 May 2019, 15:27

Police

A young child has suffered facial injuries and a fractured arm in an attack by a dog in Waterlooville.

The toddler has been taken to hospital following the incident, reportedly involving a Staffordshire bull terrier, which happened in Tennyson Crescent on Tuesday.

A 40-year-old man from Waterlooville has been arrested on suspicion of owning or being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and causing injury.

A 27-year-old woman from Hayling Island has been arrested on suspicion of assault or neglect of a child.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: "We're investigating a report of a child becoming injured during an incident in Tennyson Crescent, Waterlooville, reportedly involving a dog, sometime between 4pm and 4.30pm on Tuesday May 14.

"The child sustained two fractures to the arm and lacerations to the face and neck.

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances. Residents may notice an increased police presence in the area, while we conduct house-to-house inquiries."

