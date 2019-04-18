Woman Dies In A31 Crash Near Bere Regis

18 April 2019, 17:07 | Updated: 18 April 2019, 17:14

Police sign

Dorset police are investigating the death of a woman in a crash on the A31 near Bere Regis.

The collision happened at at 11.08am on Thursday 18 April at the turn-off to Winterborne Kingston.

It involved a green DAF Trucks lorry, driven by a 63-year-old man from Berkshire, and a silver Peugeot, driven by a 79-year-old woman from the Shaftesbury area.

The Peugeot driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The lorry driver was uninjured.

The A31 was closed for more than five hours between the Shell garage in Bere Regis, Red Post and the Roundhouse roundabout to allow emergency services to deal with the incident and to clear the scene.

Sergeant Craig Tatton, of the traffic unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the woman involved.

"We are carrying out a full investigation to establish the circumstances of this collision.

"I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to officers to please contact us.

"Also, I would like to hear from anyone who may have captured the incident or the manner of driving of the vehicles involved prior to the collision on dashcam.

"Finally, I would like to thank motorists for their patience and understanding during the road closures, which are absolutely necessary to allow the emergency services to deal with the incident and to enable a thorough examination of the collision scene."

'Short circuit' most likely cause of Notre-Dame fire - police

UK & World

Climate protesters threaten Heathrow Airport 'shutdown' after 460 arrests

UK & World

Brent Cross-owner faces‎ AGM pay revolt

UK & World

