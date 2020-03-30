25 cars donated to the Welsh NHS to keep our heroes moving

30 March 2020, 12:12

MGs donated to the NHS by Nathaniel Cars
Picture: Nathaniel Cars

A Welsh car dealer has made 25 brand new vehicles available to help NHS staff with transport.

While Nathaniel Car Sales may have had to close its doors, they say they wanted to make a contribution to help those working hard on the front line.

In a Facebook post the firm explained that in partnership with MG UK they are donatingg 25 new MG ZS vehicles to the NHS in Cardiff and Vale and Cwm Taf Health Board areas.

As you're aware our showrooms are closed in accordance with the Government Guidelines. However, we're still working hard...

Posted by Nathaniel Cars Group Bridgend on Friday, 27 March 2020

