Coaches From Wales Join Anti-Brexit Demo

Another huge march is taking place in London calling for a people's vote on what should happen with Brexit.

This morning a series of coaches set off from Merthyr Tydfil, Sarn, Pontyclun, Cardiff, Swansea, Brecon, Port, Cross Hands, Wrexham, Haverfordwest, St Asaph, Porthmadog and Bangor.

Theresa May has admitted she may not garner enough support to get her twice-defeated Brexit deal through the Commons next week, amid mounting speculation about the future of her premiership.

The Prime Minister wrote to MPs warning that if there is insufficient support for her Withdrawal Agreement in the coming days that she could seek an extension to Britain's EU membership beyond the European Parliament elections.

It came after the DUP - whose support will be crucial if the Government is to win - indicated they would not back her deal, with the party's deputy leader Nigel Dodds lamenting the PM's failure to secure any changes to the Northern Ireland backstop while in Brussels.

"Nothing has changed as far as the Withdrawal Agreement is concerned. We will not accept any deal which poses a long-term risk to the constitutional and economic integrity of the United Kingdom," he said.

Mrs May sought to soften her approach in her letter to parliamentarians, offering to hold talks with MPs and thanking those who have backed her plan previously.

And she laid out the choices available to the Commons after she agreed a delay to Brexit with EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday night

The PM said the UK could revoke Article 50; leave without a deal; ask for an extension beyond April 12 if her deal is rejected or not voted on; or leave on May 22 if it is finally approved.