Gareth and Emma Bale make huge donation to Welsh NHS

Welsh football icon Gareth Bale and his wife Emma have given £500,000 pounds to the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board Charity.

In a video, the Real Madrid star talked about being born at the University Hospital of Wales and has also spoken about how it has provided care and support to himself and his family through his life.

He and wife Emma say they wanted the money to help with the response to the Coronvavirus pandemic.

The health board say the money will go to cover extras that are not always covered by NHS funding.

Our @Health_Charity the official charity of @cv_uhb would like to thank Wales and Real Madrid football legend, Gareth Bale and his wife Emma for their huge £500,000 donation to the University Hospital of Wales. @GarethBale11

Read more here: https://t.co/NPkxZ8ZKzx pic.twitter.com/E9NQnTJRMQ — Cardiff & Vale UHB (@CV_UHB) April 22, 2020

Bale's fellow Wales international Aaron Ramsey has recently made donations to the health boards in Cardiff & The Vale of Glamorgan and in Gwent.

Meanwhile, Wales rugby star Jamie Roberts has been volunteering with the NHS in Wales.

Clubs across the country in all sports have also been at the heart of fundraising and community help initiatives