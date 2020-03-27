How You Can Volunteer In Wales

27 March 2020, 17:47 | Updated: 27 March 2020, 17:53

Volunteer
Picture: Global

Hundreds of thousands have signed up to England's NHS volunteering scheme, but how can we help in Wales?

While there is no specific NHS Volunteering scheme in place in Wales as there is in England, the Welsh Government have confirmed how we can help here.

You can sign up via the Volunteering Wales website where you can also search for any opportunities in your area.

They will be posting various volunteering opportunity to help organisations that are supporting those in our communities who need us most.

You can also click on the name of your local council to be taken directly to the information you need to get involved.

Blaenau Gwent - Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations

Bridgend - Bridgend Association of Voluntary Organisations

Caerphilly - Team Caerphilly

Carmarthenshire - Carmarthenshire Association of Voluntary Organisations

Ceredigion - Ceredigion Association of Voluntary Organisations

Cardiff - Together for Cardiff

Denbighshire - Denbighshire Voluntary Services Council

Flintshire - Flintshire Local Voluntary Council

Gwynedd - Gwynedd Council

Isle of Anglesey - Medrwn Môn

Merthyr Tydfil - Voluntary Action Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire - Volunteering Monmouthshire

Newport - Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations

Pembrokeshire - Pembrokeshire Community Coordination Hub

Powys - Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations

Rhondda Cynon Taf - Interlink RCT

Swansea - Swansea Council for Voluntary Services

Torfaen - Torfaen Voluntary Alliance

Vale of Glamorgan - Glamorgan Voluntary Services

Wrexham - Association of Voluntary Organisations in Wrexham

Latest News

See more Latest News

Stay Home Save Lives: Sports stars and NHS unite for social media campaign in coronavirus fight

News

F1 teams in UK launch Project Pitlane to help in coronavirus fight

News

Coronavirus: Italy reports 919 virus deaths in one day - highest number so far

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

If you consider yourself an ultimate fan of all things Disney, try out this quiz!

The ultimate die-hard Disney fan quiz

Lifestyle

Loungewear

The comfiest women's loungewear that's perfect for working from home

Lifestyle

You will now be able to watch all the Euro 96 matches online on the ITV Hub

Every single Euro 96 football match to be added to the ITV Hub

TV & Movies

Nadia Sawalha has opened up about home schooling her kids

Nadia Sawalha and husband Mark open up about ‘huge responsibility’ of home schooling their daughters

Celebrities

Susanna Reid said she's giving her children 'a break' amid the coronavirus pandemic

Susanna Reid reveals why she's not home-schooling her children yet, and instead letting them sleep in

Celebrities

One couple took matters into their own hands when their wedding was cancelled...

Couple stage wedding with 150 Lindt bunnies after theirs got cancelled

Lifestyle