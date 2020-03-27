How You Can Volunteer In Wales

Picture: Global

Hundreds of thousands have signed up to England's NHS volunteering scheme, but how can we help in Wales?

While there is no specific NHS Volunteering scheme in place in Wales as there is in England, the Welsh Government have confirmed how we can help here.

You can sign up via the Volunteering Wales website where you can also search for any opportunities in your area.

They will be posting various volunteering opportunity to help organisations that are supporting those in our communities who need us most.

You can also click on the name of your local council to be taken directly to the information you need to get involved.

Blaenau Gwent - Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations

Bridgend - Bridgend Association of Voluntary Organisations

Caerphilly - Team Caerphilly

Carmarthenshire - Carmarthenshire Association of Voluntary Organisations

Ceredigion - Ceredigion Association of Voluntary Organisations

Cardiff - Together for Cardiff

Denbighshire - Denbighshire Voluntary Services Council

Flintshire - Flintshire Local Voluntary Council

Gwynedd - Gwynedd Council

Isle of Anglesey - Medrwn Môn

Merthyr Tydfil - Voluntary Action Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire - Volunteering Monmouthshire

Newport - Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations

Pembrokeshire - Pembrokeshire Community Coordination Hub

Powys - Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations

Rhondda Cynon Taf - Interlink RCT

Swansea - Swansea Council for Voluntary Services

Torfaen - Torfaen Voluntary Alliance

Vale of Glamorgan - Glamorgan Voluntary Services

Wrexham - Association of Voluntary Organisations in Wrexham