How You Can Volunteer In Wales

27 March 2020, 17:47 | Updated: 27 March 2020, 17:53
Hundreds of thousands have signed up to England's NHS volunteering scheme, but how can we help in Wales?
While there is no specific NHS Volunteering scheme in place in Wales as there is in England, the Welsh Government have confirmed how we can help here.
You can sign up via the Volunteering Wales website where you can also search for any opportunities in your area.
They will be posting various volunteering opportunity to help organisations that are supporting those in our communities who need us most.
You can also click on the name of your local council to be taken directly to the information you need to get involved.
Blaenau Gwent - Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations
Bridgend - Bridgend Association of Voluntary Organisations
Caerphilly - Team Caerphilly
Carmarthenshire - Carmarthenshire Association of Voluntary Organisations
Ceredigion - Ceredigion Association of Voluntary Organisations
Cardiff - Together for Cardiff
Denbighshire - Denbighshire Voluntary Services Council
Flintshire - Flintshire Local Voluntary Council
Gwynedd - Gwynedd Council
Isle of Anglesey - Medrwn Môn
Merthyr Tydfil - Voluntary Action Merthyr Tydfil
Monmouthshire - Volunteering Monmouthshire
Newport - Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations
Pembrokeshire - Pembrokeshire Community Coordination Hub
Powys - Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations
Rhondda Cynon Taf - Interlink RCT
Swansea - Swansea Council for Voluntary Services
Torfaen - Torfaen Voluntary Alliance
Vale of Glamorgan - Glamorgan Voluntary Services
Wrexham - Association of Voluntary Organisations in Wrexham