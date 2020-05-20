No "arbitrary date" for schools in Wales to return

Wales' Education Minister Kirsty Williams. Picture: Welsh Government

Wales' Education Minister Kirsty Williams has confirmed she will not set a date for schools in Wales to reopen to more pupils.

Many schools remain open to support the children of essential workers, but she says it's still too early to confirm when more students will return

Speaking at the Welsh Government's daily Coronavirus update she said "I will not set an arbitrary date."

She added "at this stage we need more evidence about the progression of the pandemic and the disease. We need more confidence around some of that evidence and to build confidence among key stake holders. And we need more control over the disease."

She admitted that while they can plan within the education department that the wider testing and tracing plans would be a key part of moving forwards.

The Minister has previously said that she would make the decision on when schools in Wales will reopen and it would only be when it was safe to do so.

She also said she works closely with teaching unions on plans and felt there was a "good relationship" between her department and the workforce.

She also used the opportunity on "Thank a Teacher Day" to pay credit to the teachers, support staff and others who have worked hard through the pandemic to keep schools running for the children of key workers and to continue to support students learning at home.

Meanwhile, a "resilience plan" for education for those over 16 was also launched for colleges, universities and adult education.

The Minister explained that most students in this category would not return to education before the summer.