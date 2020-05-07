Schools in Wales will not reopen on June 1st

Wales' Education Minister Kirsty Williams has confirmed there will be no change to school arrangements here at the start of June.

Whilst some schools remain open to continue providing childcare to parents and guardians providing key services, she says there will be no immediate change to welcome further children back.

It follows reports this week that schools in England may plan for some older primary school children to begin attending again from June.

Here in Wales education, like health and other areas are the responsibility of the Welsh Government.

In this video posted to social media, the Minister says that teachers and parents will hear directly from her on any changes and has also appealed for people to think twice before sharing information from other sources over the weekend.

She says that she will set out further details, giving plenty of time for anyone to adapt to any upcoming changes, adding that there will only be more pupils and staff in schools when it is safe.