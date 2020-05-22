The latest on seeing family and friends in Wales

Meeting family in Wales. Picture: Global/Welsh Government

Our reporter asked Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford if there was an update on when we may begin to see friends and family again.

It follows the Scottish Government's announcement that two households in Scotland will be able to meet in a public place with social distancing from the 28th of May.

Mark Drakeford says that from talking to people in Wales, he believed "the thing people are missing the most is seeing family and friends" but that people were "on the side of the cautious approach" being taken here.

He said he was "hopeful" that there would be "something to say on that next week", with the next review of Wales' lockdown restrictions due by the end of next week.

But admitting that a decision has not yet been made, he said "We're not there yet" but added that it is the "most active of our discussions" as he and his team continue plans to ease the lockdown.

He continued to say that "the issue is one we are working on very positively and purposefully", hinting that it may be one of the measures we could see relaxed soon.

Underling his recent message to continue to "stay home and save lives", he said "we will only say it and do it if we are sure that we are not putting people into situations which would lead to harm for them and their families".