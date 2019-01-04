Do you fancy the best summer job in Devon and Cornwall?

The RNLI is looking for people to spend the summer with the sand between their toes.

It may be cold outside, but the RNLI is looking for new recruits to spend the summer working as fundraisers on some of the south West’s most popular beaches.

Every year around 150 fundraisers spend the summer on the beach and at some of the UK’s top summer events, encouraging visitors to become supporters of the charity.

They also work alongside lifeguards, providing essential local safety advice to thousands of holidaymakers.

They say they're looking for outgoing and passionate people to join the team and support our cause.

Full training is provided and applications are now open until Sunday 20 January 2019.

Find out more about how you can make a difference and apply to be part of our amazing lifesaving teams HERE.

Or you can search for #BestSummerJob on Facebook and Twitter.

The RNLI operates 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland and has more than 240 lifeguard units on beaches around the UK.

Since the RNLI was founded in 1824 its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved over 142,200 lives.