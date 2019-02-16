Man charged with Exeter murders

A 27 year old man will appear before Exeter Crown court on Monday (18th February).

Last night, Devon and Cornwall police charged Alexander Lewis-Ranwell, of Croyde, Braunton, with the murders of three men in their 80's in Exeter.

He is charged with the murder of Anthony Payne, aged 80, who was found dead at an address in Bonhay Road on Monday 11 February.

He is further charged with the murders of 84-year-old twin brothers, Richard and Roger Carter who were found dead at an address in Cowick Lane on Tuesday 12 February.

He has also been charged with two offences of causing grievous bodily harm with intent in Barnstaple on February 9 and in Exeter on February 11.

Alexander Lewis-Ranwell has appeared at Exeter Magistrates' Court this morning, and will appear before Exeter Crown Court on Monday.

Superintendent Matt Lawler, Local Policing Commander for Exeter, East and Mid Devon said: “All of our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the victims.

“You’ll continue to see officers on foot patrol, speaking to residents, and conducting investigative work at the two addresses in the city over the coming days.

“We are grateful for the messages of support that communities in and around Exeter have been expressing in recent days. We would like to sincerely thank local residents, our partner agencies and local councillors for their understanding and cooperation.”