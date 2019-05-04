Forty Firefighters Tackle Workshop Fire Near Bicester

4 May 2019, 09:29 | Updated: 4 May 2019, 09:42

Chesterton

Forty firefighters have tackled a large fire at a farm building being used as a workshop near Bicester.

They also faced exploding cylinders in the blaze on Kirtlington Road in Chesterton last night (May 3). Crews managed to surround the flames and prevent them from spreading.

Nobody was injured and firefighters stayed on site overnight and into Saturday morning to damp down the fire.

Specialist fire investigation officers will be working with police to determine the cause.

Station Manager Darran Hookway from Kidlington said: 

"Thanks to the quick actions of a nearby resident who called 999 we were able to arrive on scene to start tackling the blaze and stop it spreading to nearby buildings.

"We'd like to remind everyone that if they discover an incident the quicker you make that call and the more information such as what and where it is can save lives and property".

