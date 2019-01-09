Berkshire Hit And Run Death Drug-Driver Jailed

A drug-driver from Maidenhead has been jailed for three years, for hitting and killing a cyclist.

Samuel Powell, aged 30, of Sycamore Road, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court after pleading guilty to one count of causing death by careless driving.

He was also banned from driving for four years and six months.

On 20 January, 2018, the victim, Mark Simpson, aged 52, was riding his bicycle along Harvest Hill Road.

Powell, who was driving a Ford Fiesta, hit Mr Simpson from behind and knocked him off his bicycle.

Mr Simpson suffered severe head and chest injuries which led to his death six days later.

Powell did not immediately stop at the scene and although he passed a breath test, he failed a drugs wipe, showing a positive reading for cocaine and cannabis.

A blood test also revealed that had the metabolite BZE at almost twice the prescribed limit in his system.

Investigating officer, PC Joy Jarvis, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, based at Three Mile Cross, said:

“This was a tragic incident which caused the death of Mr Simpson.

“It highlights the devastating consequences of driving while under the influence of drugs.

“Because of Powell’s irresponsibility in choosing to drive while under the influence of drugs, Mr Simpson has lost his life.

“I hope that this case serves as a warning to others of the dangers of drug driving.”