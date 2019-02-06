Body Found In Oxford Churchyard

Police say they're treating the discovery of a man's body in an Oxford churchyard as unexplained.

Officers sealed off St Frideswide Church in Botley Road last night, and remain at the scene this afternoon (6 Feb). Blue screens were also put up.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said:

"Thames Valley Police is investigating an unexplained death on Botley Road, Oxford, which was reported at 10.30pm yesterday (5/2).

"Sadly a man in his sixties had died at the scene.



"Next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the Coroner in due course.

"A police cordon remains on Botley Road at this time.



"Anyone with any information which they think could relate to this incident is asked to call 101 quoting URN 1367 5/2."