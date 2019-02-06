Body Found In Oxford Churchyard

6 February 2019, 15:12 | Updated: 6 February 2019, 15:21

police tape generic

Police say they're treating the discovery of a man's body in an Oxford churchyard as unexplained.

Officers sealed off St Frideswide Church in Botley Road last night, and remain at the scene this afternoon (6 Feb). Blue screens were also put up.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said:

"Thames Valley Police is investigating an unexplained death on Botley Road, Oxford, which was reported at 10.30pm yesterday (5/2).

"Sadly a man in his sixties had died at the scene.

"Next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the Coroner in due course.

"A police cordon remains on Botley Road at this time.

"Anyone with any information which they think could relate to this incident is asked to call 101 quoting URN 1367 5/2."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nantes demand Emiliano Sala payment from Cardiff City

Sport

Dylan Hartley likely to feature in Six Nations, says England defence coach John Mitchell

Sport

Man, 27, arrested after Everton and Millwall fans clash

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News