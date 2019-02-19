Boy, 16, Arrested Over Attempted Rape In Kidlington

A 16-year-old boy's been arrested on suspicion of trying to rape a woman walking through a park in Kidlington near Oxford.

It happened on Friday ( February 15) between about 8.30pm and 9.35pm in a park off Benmead Road.

The victim, a 21-year-old woman went into the park and was approached by a young male who tried to rape her before she got away from him. She wasn't hurt.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Mark Personius, of Banbury Force CID, said:

“This was a concerning incident, but I would like to reassure the public that we have made an arrest in connection with it.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the park that night to come forward.

“I am also keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the victim leaving the park.

“She came out of the park via an alleyway on Wise Avenue, immediately crossed the road and went towards another alleyway leading to some garages and a car park.

“If anyone has any information or CCTV footage which they think could help our appeal, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference 43190049881.”

A 16-year-old boy from Kidlington has been arrested on suspicion of attempted rape and sexual assault. He has been released on bail to appear at Abingdon police station in March.