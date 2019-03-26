Four More Charged In Oxfordshire Murder And Fraud Investigation

Four more people have been charged as part of a murder and fraud investigation following the death of a man from pneumonia caused by malnourishment, police have said.

Thames Valley Police said the "extensive investigation" was sparked by the death of James Sootheran, who was known by his middle name Anthony.

The 59-year-old was found dead at his home in South Newington, Oxfordshire, on March 18 2014 and a post-mortem examination confirmed he died from pneumonia caused by malnourishment.

The force said four people had been charged and appeared at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday having been summonsed to court in connection with the investigation.

June Alsford, 76, of Little Lane in Aynho, Northamptonshire, and Shanda Robinson, 49, of Sage Road, in Banbury, Oxfordshire, were both charged with one count of fraud by false representation, and one count of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

Michael Dunkley, 47, of Brickle Lane, Bloxham, Oxfordshire, and Denise Neal, 39, of Radway Road, Lower Tysoe, Warwickshire, were both charged with one count of fraud by false representation.

They are all due to appear at Oxford Crown Court on April 23.

It follows Lynda Rickard, 60, and Wayne Rickard, 64, both of Edinburgh Close, Banbury, being charged with murder earlier this month.

Lynda Rickard was also charged with one count of manslaughter, four counts of fraud by false representation, one count of fraud by abuse of position, two counts of making a false instrument with the intent of it be accepted as genuine, two counts of conspiring to pervert the course of justice and one count of possess/control article for use in fraud.

Wayne Rickard was also charged with one count of causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult, one count of fraud by false representation and one count of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.