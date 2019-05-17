Four Convicted Over Bracknell Burglary And Kidnap Plot

A group of men have been found guilty of various charges after a 16-year-old girl was kidnapped in Bracknell.

Fernando Anyere, aged 34, of no fixed abode, was convicted of a count of kidnap, two counts of false imprisonment and a count of attempted burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, after being found guilty by unanimous jury at Reading Crown Court on Monday following a three week trial.

Christopher Fitzgerald, aged 56, of Oldstead, Bracknell was convicted of attempted burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, after being found guilty by unanimous jury at the same trial.

Previously, on 13 December 2018 at Reading Crown Court, Fitzgerald pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving.

Scott Harris, aged 34, of Oldstead, Bracknell, pleaded guilty to a count of kidnap, two counts of false imprisonment and a count of attempted burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm at Reading Crown Court on 13 December 2018.

Joseph Cabut, aged 27, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to a count of kidnap, two counts of false imprisonment and a count of attempted burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm at Reading Crown Court on 13 December 2018.

At around 3am on Monday 3 September 2018, Anyere, Harris and Cabut forced entry to a property in Perry Oaks, Bracknell and tied up two victims, a 34-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy. Fitzgerald waited in a car.

They led a third victim, a 16-year-old girl, out of the house and to another property in Perry Oaks where they demanded information from her and attempted to force entry to the house.

They then took the girl back to the first property and untied the victims.

Anyere, Fitzgerald, Harris and Cabut will be sentenced on 7 June at Reading Crown Court.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Will Holbrook, of Force CID based at Maidenhead police station, said:

“I would like to thank victims for their support and commend them on their strength throughout this investigation.

“They were subject to a terrifying ordeal in the confines of their own home.

“The offenders showed no regard for the privacy and rights of innocent members of the public, and used violence and fear to carry out their plan.

“This behaviour is unacceptable and Thames Valley Police work hard to bring offenders to justice.”