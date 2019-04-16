Fresh Appeal Over Oxford Rape

Police investigating the rape of an 18-year-old woman in Oxford now know the route she was followed by her attacker from Plush nightclub.

Detectives say they now know the victim left Plush nightclub at about 2.30am on Friday (April 12).

A man approached her a short time after she left the club and followed her north out of the city centre.

Officers say she walked along Cornmarket Street, then into Magdalen Street East, onto St Giles and then to Woodstock Road.

At some point during her journey, the man led her to an unknown location and raped her.

The victim was found in a distressed state by a member of the public in Woodstock Road at about 3.40am. However, the exact location of the offence hasn't yet been established.

A 52-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of rape. He has been released on police bail until 11 May.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Ben Henley of Force CID said:



“Our enquiries have now confirmed that the victim walked along Cornmarket Street, then into Magdalen Street East, onto St Giles and then to Woodstock Road.

“I am making a new appeal today to anyone with CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage in these areas on Thursday evening into the early hours of Friday morning to contact police.

“There is a Hackney carriage taxi rank in St Giles, so it is quite possible that taxi drivers may have dashcam footage of the victim and the offender.

“I also want to reiterate our appeal to anyone who has ever been followed by a man either on foot or driving a car in the centre of Oxford to contact police.

“The offender in this investigation was described by the victim as a black man, slim, about 5ft 3ins tall, with black cornrows worn in a bun and stubble.

“The easiest way to leave information is via our website https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ quoiting reference number 43190110496. Alternatively you can call us on 101.”