Have You Seen This Car In Reading?

Thames Valley Police is releasing a CCTV image of a vehicle to appeal for information in connection with incidents of burglary.

On Tuesday 12 February, a silver Peugeot 206 (pictured) was involved in a police pursuit which began at around 10.50pm in Star Road, Caversham, and concluded when the vehicle was involved in a minor road traffic collision with another car in Gosbrook Road. There were no injuries but the vehicle pictured was then driven from the scene.

Officers believe that the vehicle, with a registration beginning with LN02, is known to travel between Reading, Loddon Valley and Maidenhead.

Investigating officer PC Steve Goddard, of the Problem Solving Team at Reading police station, said: “I am appealing for the public’s help to see if anyone recognises this car, as

“I would like to appeal to anyone who was in Star Road in Caversham on Tuesday 12 February at around the time of the incident and may have seen it to come forward and contact police.

“I am also appealing for motorists who may have dash-cam footage taken around the time this collision occurred.

“Any amount of information would be helpful to our investigation.”

If you have any details please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference 43190046031.

Reports can be made online or you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.