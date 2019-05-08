Joseph McCann From Aylesbury Charged With Rape And Kidnap

8 May 2019, 17:10 | Updated: 8 May 2019, 17:23

Westminster Magistrates Court

Captured fugitive Joseph McCann has refused to appear in court to face 12 charges including five rapes.

Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot authorised the use of force to bring the 34-year-old before her by video-link from Belmarsh prison on Thursday.

McCann, from Aylesbury, was arrested near Congleton, in Cheshire, in the early hours of Monday morning - more than two weeks after his first alleged attack.

He is accused of the kidnap and rape of a woman in Watford in the early hours of Sunday April 21.

McCann is further charged with two kidnappings, four counts of rape, one count of false imprisonment, two counts of causing a female to engage in sexual activity and one count of assaulting a female by penetration in London
between April 24 and April 27.

He was due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday but Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot said he was "refusing to come up" from the cells.

Six uniformed officers were on guard outside the courtroom.

Prosecutor Iain Jenkins asked the judge to authorise the use of force so McCann could appear before the court by video-link from Belmarsh prison on Thursday.

Ms Arbuthnot said: "Mr McCann has failed to come up and yes, I do certainly authorise the use of force to get him before the video-link tomorrow so we can get on with the case."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Stagecoach takes legal action over franchise bid ban

UK & World

It's going to be a wet week for Brits

UK weather: Britain to be drenched in rain for the next week!

Weather

Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry are among the Queen's grandchildren

How many grandchildren and great-grandchildren does the Queen have?

Royals

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Tony Soprano is set to be reprised

Sopranos prequel: Release date, cast and plot details revealed

TV & Movies

Disney have unveiled their movie schedule through to 2027

Disney unveil movie schedule through to 2027 - with Star Wars, Indiana Jones and live action remakes

TV & Movies

The Love Island runner up gave her opinion on this upcoming series

Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson shares her thoughts on this year's line-up

Showbiz

Eating nuts early in pregnancy can boost a baby's brain development, it has been claimed (stock image)

Eating nuts early in your pregnancy 'makes baby more intelligent', study finds

Lifestyle

Megan revealed her preferred method of therapy

Megan Barton-Hanson reveals therapy method she uses to manage her anxiety and depression

Showbiz

Star Wars will return in 2022 for three new movies

New Star Wars trilogy: Disney announce three new movies in the franchise

TV & Movies