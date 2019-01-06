Man Injured In A crash In Sonning Common

Alexander Clarke, aged 38, of no fixed abode, was charged on Friday (4/1) with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to provide a roadside breath test and using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance.



He was remanded in custody to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court yesterday (5/1) where he was further remanded by the court to appear at Reading Crown Court on 4 February.



The charges are in connection with a collision in Wood Lane at around 10.30pm on Thursday (3/1) during which a Ford Transit van was involved in a collision with parked vehicles and a wall.



A passenger in the vehicle, a man aged in his forties, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he subsequently died yesterday.

His next of kin are aware and being offered support by specially-trained officers. The investigation in to the circumstances of the collision remains ongoing.