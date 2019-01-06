Man Injured In A crash In Sonning Common
6 January 2019, 11:21 | Updated: 6 January 2019, 12:08
A man injured in a crash in Sonning Common 3 days ago has died.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court yesterday (5/1) where he was further remanded by the court to appear at Reading Crown Court on 4 February.
The charges are in connection with a collision in Wood Lane at around 10.30pm on Thursday (3/1) during which a Ford Transit van was involved in a collision with parked vehicles and a wall.
A passenger in the vehicle, a man aged in his forties, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he subsequently died yesterday.