Oxford And Cambridge Named The Best Cities To Find Work

17 April 2019, 16:04 | Updated: 17 April 2019, 16:20

View of Oxford

Cambridge and Oxford are the best cities to find a job in the UK, with up to 25 times more vacancies than jobseekers, a new study suggests.

The IT sector is leading the jobs boom in the two cities, with hundreds of vacancies in tech companies, including video game developers, according to recruitment site Adzuna.

Advertised salaries in Cambridge average at £38,387, around £2,000 more than in Oxford, according to the research.

The number of vacancies in Cambridge topped 9,500 in February, and almost 5,000 in Oxford, said Adzuna.

In contrast, Hull was said to be the hardest place to find work, with almost three jobseekers for every vacancy.

Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Bradford and Salford were also named as having an above-average number of people looking for work.

Andrew Hunter, co-founder of Adzuna, said: "The sizeable salaries on offer in Cambridge are £8,500 larger than in Hull.

"All of the top five cities to find a job currently sit in the South, with cities like Hull and Sunderland continuing to play catch-up with their southern counterparts.

"With up to 25 times more jobs on offer than people to fill them, jobhunters in these top areas are in a great position to negotiate on pay, perks and holiday packages.

"Innovation and new technologies are driving this divide in jobseeker competition. The last few years have seen an explosion of tech jobs created in cities like Cambridge and Oxford, as well as steady growth along the M4 corridor in tech stalwarts Swindon and Reading."

Latest News

See more Latest News

North Korea test-fires new tactical guided weapon

UK & World

Sudan's revolution growing despite undercurrent of fear

UK & World

Jarrell Miller denied licence to fight Anthony Joshua after adverse finding in drug test

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Harriet Finch's stalker still remains unknown

Emmerdale spoilers: Will Vicar Harriet Finch’s stalker FINALLY be revealed?

TV & Movies

Michael Jackson Not Guilty

Michael Jackson's British goddaughter defends abuse claims

Celebrities

Katy Collins Not Wed OR Dead Bride

Katy Collins says she now thanks her ex for his "brave" decision to end their engagement just six weeks before their wedding, after a once in a lifetime adventure helped her find inner peace.

Lifestyle

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have two children together

Are Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling married, how many children do they have and how did they meet?

Celebrities

The mum has issued a warning for parents (stock image)

Mum urges parents to vaccinate their kids after her newborn baby contracts measles

Lifestyle

The brand new Monopoly game even comes with a mini Pride Rock

There's now a Lion King Monopoly game available and we need one ASAP

Lifestyle