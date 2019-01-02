Oxford: Moped Rider Hurt In Royal Mail Van Crash

2 January 2019, 16:15 | Updated: 2 January 2019, 16:16

Thames Valley Police Car Bonnet

A moped rider's been hurt in a crash with a Royal Mail van in Oxford.

At around 12.35pm on Friday (21/12) a Royal Mail van and a blue Yamaha moped collided on Holywell Street.

The moped rider, a man in his twenties, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital with a serious ankle injury and has since been discharged.

The driver of the van was not injured.

Investigating officer PC James Mahony of Thames Valley Road Policing Team based in Bicester, said: 

“We are appealing for information following a serious collision in Oxford.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with dash-cam footage.”

