Pay Rise For Mini Workers At Cowley

Workers at Oxford's Mini car factory have overwhelmingly backed an inflation-proofed three-year pay deal worth a minimum of 10%, a union has said.

More than four out of five of those taking part in a pay ballot at the Cowley plant voted for the deal, which Unite said is worth a 3% rise this year, as well as a 0.5% bonus.

In 2020 and 2021 workers will also receive a bonus of 0.5%, as well as receiving an inflation-proofed pay rise of 2.75% or the retail price index (RPI) rate of inflation if it is higher, the union said.

Agency workers are also covered by the pay deal.

Unite regional officer Fred Hanna said: "This pay deal was the result of intensive pay negotiations between Unite and BMW and recognises the important role of the Cowley workforce within the German car giant.

"Not only is it inflation-proofed, but agency workers at the Cowley site are also covered and will receive the same bonus payments that permanent employees get.

"Covering the next three years, the pay deal also gives workers certainty over their incomes."