Police Officer Describes 'Panic' As Epileptic Man Lay Dying

28 March 2019, 15:34

coroner's court

A sergeant fought back tears as he told an inquest of the moment an epileptic man lay dying in front of him after being restrained face down in a police van.

Duncan Tomlin fell unconscious while being detained during a struggle in Haywards Heath in July 2014.

The 32-year-old, originally from Oxfordshire, died in hospital two days later.

Five Sussex Police officers have been called to give evidence at his inquest, which continued in Crawley on Thursday.

Sergeant Christopher Glasspool told jurors at West Sussex Coroner's Court that Mr Tomlin had been "screaming and shouting incoherently" but then fell motionless as he lay face down on the floor with his hands cuffed behind his back.

Sgt Glasspool said: "I was getting really concerned for Duncan.

"When I didn't get a response I knew there was a serious problem."

In footage of the arrest shown to the jury, the officers could be seen trying to rouse Mr Tomlin and Sgt Glasspool could be heard repeatedly shouting "Dominic" - not at that point knowing his name was Duncan - in a bid to get his attention.

Becoming visibly emotional as he gave evidence, Sgt Glasspool said: "I was starting to panic. I didn't know what had happened.

"I was getting very distressed. This lad was dying in front of me. The ambulance was too far away.

"I don't like to think about it. It was so traumatic and everything we did wasn't working.

"I still remember the day very well, if I'm honest I will never forget it."

Mr Tomlin had been drinking and had taken drugs before the late-night disturbance and officers restrained him after he ran off.

He was wrestled to the ground by police, sprayed with an incapacitant and arrested after punching an officer in the face.

He was then handcuffed, placed in leg and thigh restraints and held face down on the floor before being carried into a police van with his legs curled up behind him and collapsing.

Sgt Glasspool, who has worked as a police officer for some 17 years, told the inquest: "I don't like restraining people. I would much rather cooperate and went that way."

Pcs Jamie Jackson, Daniel Jewell, Russell Watson and Alexander Bennett have also been called to give evidence.

The inquest, which is expected to last four weeks, continues.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Check your ears for an eight-legged critter!

Horror as cause of woman's earache is confirmed as SPIDER living inside her ear

News

Chinese supplier steps into tussle for retailer LK Bennett

UK & World

Girl, 9, dies in shower electrocution - along with stepdad who came to her aid

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The flavour of green Haribo gummy bears has shocked viewers

The Chase viewers left REELING by the answer to a question about Haribo flavours

TV & Movies

The BAFTA TV Awards will take place in May

When are the BAFTAs on TV? Here’s how to watch the awards

TV & Movies

Want to reduce your child's screen time? Read on... (stock image)

Mum reveals genius hack for keeping kids off her phone... and it takes just seconds

Lifestyle

BAFTA 2019 nominees

Who’s nominated for a TV Bafta in 2019? Killing Eve and A Very English Scandal are among the favourites to win

TV & Movies

Lorraine Kelly admits she wears a bra overnight

Lorraine shocks fans by revealing she sleeps in her bra every night

TV & Movies

The BAFTAs return again thus year with a host of new nominees

TV Baftas 2019: Date, nominations and how to watch the awards

TV & Movies