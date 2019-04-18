Police Officer's Leg Broken In Attack In Crowthorne

A female police officer's in hospital with a broken leg, after she was attacked in Crowthorne.

Officers were called to the High Street near Lidl at around 8.30pm on Monday (April 15) following reports of a woman being abusive to members of the public.

During the incident, a female police officer, aged 25, suffered a broken leg which required hospital treatment. She remains in hospital at this time.

A 34-year-old woman from Crowthorne was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

She has been released on police bail until 9 May.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Clare Hickman of Bracknell & Wokingham CID, said:

“I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this incident or who may have any dash-cam footage of the incident to contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190114679.

“Unfortunately, one of our officers suffered a serious leg injury as a result of this incident, and I am certain that this will have been witnessed by members of the public.

“I am urging anybody who has any information that can assist with the investigation to make contact with us.

“If you don’t wish to speak directly with police, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.”